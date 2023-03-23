Kogi guber poll: INYCN asks APC to adopt Ocheni as consensus candidate

A group known as Igala National Youth Council of Nigeria (INYCN) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State to adopt Professor Stephen Ocheni as the consensus candidate to sustain the good works of the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Idoko Attah, president of INYCN, gave the advice at a press conference held on Thursday at the NUJ press centre in Lokoja, adding that the government of Yahaya Bello has done much for the state that needs a successor that has the capacity, competence and inner workings of government in order to continue with the spirit of the present administration.

He said that having studied the antecedents of all the aspirants, the group came to the conclusion that only Professor Ocheni possessed the needed wherewithal to sustain the developmental strides of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“We have watched with keen interest the developmental strides of the present administration of Kogi State and have the strong belief that this momentum can only be sustained by a man of knowledge, integrity, capacity and wisdom.

“Following the footprints and template of Governor Bello in the governance of the state so far, we need a successor who has the credibility, expertise and experience to take over from Governor Bello.

“And from our research, Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni aptly fits into the kind of leader the people deserves as the next governor of Kogi State.

“We want to state in unequivocal terms that the forthcoming All Progressives Congress governorship primary election scheduled for 14th April, 2023 should adopt Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni as a consensus candidate of the party.

“We therefore, call on the APC delegates to vote for Prof. Ocheni, a former minister of state for Labour and Productivity for his outstanding performance but in the civil, public and political offices,” the youth council leader said”.

According to him, “Professor Stephen Ocheni is a man of many credentials who has demonstrated uncommon leadership traits while in the civil, public services and in the academia, and should be supported by other aspirants to emerge the standard bearer of the party.

“The INYCN is in collaboration with many youth organisations across the country and will work assiduously to mobilise youths, women and eligible voters to cast their votes for him.”

He equally pointed out that Ocheni has won numerous awards and chieftaincy titles and is ready to deploy these wealth of experience for the overall development of the state if elected governor of Kogi in the November election.