PEBEC, FCT judiciary launch court to handle ‘smaller claims’

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has launched a court in Abuja to handle what they termed ‘smaller claims.’

Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, project manager, PEBEC made this known in a statement, stating that the small claims court seeks to improve the pace of adjudication for commercial disputes involving financial claims of N4 million and below.

In addition, it allows self-representation of litigants and delivery of judgements within 60 days, among other innovative procedural rules.

“The FCT small claims court also provides for a maximum of 30 days for enforcement of judgements towards ensuring that citizens can access justice in a timely and efficient manner,” it stated

Read also: Kwara residents seek government’s intervention on economic hardship

During the launch of the court and the presentation of its practice directions, Ojeniyi lauded the FCT judiciary on the initiative, which is expected to herald a friendlier business environment for the benefit of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Similarly, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, the chief judge of the FCT, reaffirmed the commitment of the judiciary towards improving access to justice and prompt resolution of commercial disputes at minimal costs to litigants.

The FCT judiciary joins the ranks of other states, including Bauchi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, and Rivers states, which have established small claims courts within their respective magistracies.

PEBEC since its establishment in 2016 has continued to collaborate with sub-national governments, including the state judiciary to implement reforms that make it easy to do business in Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.