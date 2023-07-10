Kwara residents seek government’s intervention on economic hardship

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have appealed to the state government to rescue them from untold hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

They lamented that the situation is becoming unbearable as they are struggling to survive.

Speaking to BDSunday in Ilorin on Friday, Rahman Aliyu, a tailor who uses petrol for his industrial sewing machine and his car said: “The situation is very bad because I am finding it difficult to cater for my family as expected. No enough money in circulation, things are expensive, cost of transportation and lots of problems bedevilling us a people.

“I have parked my car for about three days now, I do go to shop with commercial vehicles because I cannot afford ten thousand naira fuel that can not last me for a week. We plead with the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to assist us with palliative to cushion the effect of this economic imbalance.”

Similarly, a civil servant and mother of three said that the increment in premium motor spirit has inflicted hike in prices of goods and services affecting home managers.

“It has not been easy with me as a mother. Price of everything in the market keep skyrocketing making it difficult for me to play my roles as expected.

“To prepare meals now you know how much that costs. I can’t remember when last I bought crate of eggs for my kids. Even to make stew, you know tomatoes are scarce now and expensive so, for the past three weeks I don’t buy tomatoes but rather; tomato past with pepper to prepare my soup.

“The situation is terrible. We only thank God for keeping us alive. Well to do individuals should please come to our aid by assisting us.”

In his submission, Garba Ibrahim, said, “It has not been easy. I usually celebrate Sallah in Lagos but this year; I can’t bear the cost of fueling two vehicles to travel with my family down to Lagos State. We pray God ease our affairs. Government at all levels need to do something urgently to protect the poor masses

“Nothing is moving well again in this country and we don’t even know where we are heading to.”