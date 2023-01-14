PDP rally: Traders throng Kogi stadium for brisk business

Traders have occupied the corridors of Kogi Confluence Stadium, the venue of the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with their wares, to make brisk business.

The venue, on the Hassan Katsina Road, on Saturday wore a new look with the display of goods such as food, snacks, soft drinks, water and local drinks, among others.

Some of the traders described such political campaign rallies as “great opportunities for making good sales”.

Mrs Amina Shua’ibu said that she came from Adankolo, a distant area of the state, to the stadium to display her snacks for sale.

“I packed some of the items in my super market at Adankolo to this place to make some good sales that will help my family.

“I pray and hope that all that I brought here would be bought by the PDP members and supporters coming for the rally,” she said.

Another trader, Miss Faith Ugbaje, who came with local porridge –kunu aya– and some snacks, said: “I expect the people coming for the rally to patronise me and buy all that I brought.”

“You can’t believe that I came all the way from Ganaja village.

“This is to support my mother and father in the day to day upkeep of the family.

Mrs Esther Idoko, a food vendor, said that she expected to sell all that she brought to the venue of the rally going by the expected crowd.

“The joy is in such occasion such as this, people leave their homes without eating anything because of distance and time.

“They have to depend on food vendors like us to get something to eat.

“As you can see the PDP supporters are already patronising me and others selling food and drinks, ” Idoko said.

One of the buyers, Mr Umar Bello, expressed appreciated the presence of the food vendors.

Bello said that he left his house in Ibaji Local Government Area of the state early in the morning without breakfast to get to Lokoja on time for the rally.

PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and other party candidates, are expected at the rally.