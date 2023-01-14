Soludo appointed national leader of APGA

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has been named the national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo was appointed national leader during the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Charles Aburime, chief press secretary to Soludo, in a statement on Saturday, said the governor was unanimously elected by the party’s NEC members via a voice vote.

Speaking after receiving the certificate of appointment, Soludo said he feels the weight of those who had sacrificed for the survival of the party.

He called for unity among leaders and members of the APGA to further expand the party and make it challenge the two leading parties in the country.

Read also: Adeleke says Nigeria can only be rescued from bad administrators by PDP

The Governor described APGA as the third-largest political party in Nigeria, adding that the party must work hard to expand its scope.

“There was a grand progressive alliance in the First and Second Republics that included the UPN, RPP, NPP, and others.

“All of the progressives are dispersed throughout this republic. APGA is a 21-year-old political party that was the first to be registered with the word “progressives” in its name

“All progressives call APGA home. It’s a history with two leaders, and I’m honoured to be the third.

“I must pay tribute to my predecessors, Late Sir Chukwuemeka Ojukwu of blessed memory, the first National Leader of APGA, Chief Willie Obiano, my immediate predecessor as the APGA’s second leader, and here I am.

“I pledge to work every day with all of you, our thronging members, so that all progressives in Nigeria will know that APGA is their home.

“APGA is the third largest political party in Nigeria and will grow from strength to strength. When the country is ready, APGA will be there to provide the true progressivism that Nigeria craves.

“APGA has the potential to make Nigeria the world’s largest black nation. APGA has the potential to expand its domain in Nigeria. We have representation in the governorship, and national assembly.

“We have a responsibility to work very hard to maintain and expand our pace. This great party has my personal commitment.

“I came to this platform after many thoughtful years, and I read the party’s constitution and manifesto. It is the first political party to pledge support for true federalism.

“APGA is still the road map to a better Nigeria. I will uphold this party’s principles and ethics.”