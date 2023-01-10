Adeleke says Nigeria can only be rescued from bad administrators by PDP

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said the Peoples’ Democracy Party (PDP) remains the only political party that can rescue the Country from the present untold hardship that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had plunged the country into.

Governor Adeleke made this known in Ede on Monday while flagging off a 2-day training workshop, tagged, “Train the trainers” for the party stakeholders, drawn from across the federation, who will in turn train party agents that will work during the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

He added that the present administration, at the national level, has driven the vehicle of the country backwards, hence, the need for someone like Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is the Presidential flag bearer of the Party, to rescue the country totally.

According to him, ” Nigeria is in a mess already and we need someone with a good pedigree to rescue her from the bad State which the present administration has plunged her into.

“I want to assure you that PDP has everything it takes to rescue this country and I want to appeal to you to let us work together to deliver Nigeria, the way we rescue Osun in the last July 16 Governorship election.”, he said.

Governor Adeleke, therefore, charged the participants to take the training seriously, as they build up their capacity to ensure neat victory for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

In his goodwill message, the convener of the workshop, Dr Deji Adeleke said he was elated by the mass turnout of the participants, saying it was imperative for them to work for the success of the party at all levels.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Caretaker Chairman of the Party in Osun, Adekunle Akindele thanked the Governor, and his entourage, for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the training.

He further encouraged the participants to make the most of the workshop.