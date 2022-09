The chairman Board of Trustees (BOT)of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jibrin has resigned.

Jibrin stated this at the ongoing PDP BoT meeting in Abuja.

He said this is to ensure the PDP candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, wins the 2023 election.