Passengers with positive PCR tests, still show up for flights – Lagos airport manager

Murtala Mohammed, airport manager, International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Victoria shin-Aba has said that some passengers with positive PCR tests still come to the airport to board flights.

Shin-Aba who also doubles as the regional manager, South West Airports said, this has become a major challenge for them and the Port Health Services as these passengers are often educated and know the implications of having a positive PCR test result.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, the MMIA Airport Manager stated that, it was sad that, despite warnings that persons tested positive for Covid-19 should isolate and stay indoors for their treatment, these persons are seen roaming around in public places and interacting with others.

Shin-Aba disclosed that her team had been in contact with the Port Health Services and had held meetings regarding the matter.

“People with a positive COVID test still come to the Airport to board, I don’t know for whatever reason; They know with this they can’t travel but they still bring it but they are definitely not allowed to travel”.

The Shin-Aba stressed that on a daily basis, FAAN personnel ensures compliance of passengers to the Covid protocols by enforcing the use of facemask, sanitizers are always available, adding that with the Omicron variant the spread needs to be stopped by all means.

Speaking on facilities at the airport, Shin-Aba, noted that the era of power outage was now a thing of the past as heavy duty generators have been purchased and installed including Universal Power Systems (UPS) to sustain power before the generators are switched on.

In addition, She revealed that recently, scanning machines were installed on both sides of the screening points at both the arrival and departure side of the airport.

She expressed delight that passenger traffic had increased tremendously since last week and that the current facilities at the terminal were being overstretched as a result of long usage.

She however expressed the hope that it would soon be over when the new terminal was inaugurated.

“The terminal was built for the capacity of two million passengers but as we talk, we have ten million passengers. Definitely, it is well over stretched and we still do our best for passengers comfort but the challenge is the cooling system but we are still working on them”.