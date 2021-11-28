Omicron: UK asks for negative PCR test result from travellers

Anyone entering the United K will be required to take the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, Boris Johnson, the country’s Prime Minister has ordered hours after Omicron, the latest coronavirus variant of concern was detected.

He declared this at a news conference announcing new measures in England in response to the emergence of Omicron.

People arriving in the UK will also need to isolate themselves until they receive a negative result.

Wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will become compulsory and all contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate for 10 days.

But the government is not moving to its full “Plan B” and people are not being asked to work from home.

While knowledge on how effective current vaccines will be is not yet out, the PM says he is confident this Christmas will be better than last year’s.

It was earlier confirmed that two Omicron cases had been detected in the UK.