Paelon Memorial nominated as best patient-centric hospital at Global Brands Magazine Awards 2021

A leading multi-specialist facility based in Nigeria, Paelon Memorial Hospital, has been nominated for the second time in the category of best patient-centric hospital at the Global Brands Magazine Award 2021.

In 2019, the establishment led by Ngozi Onyia was also nominated and won in the same category.

Founded in 2014 and based in Dubai, the Global Brands Magazine Awards was created with the aim of celebrating excellent performance of brands and companies blazing the trails in different sectors across the world.

The award is designed to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery and reward their performance with the ultimate global recognition in which case Paelon Memorial Hospital stands out.

With a clear-cut nomination and selection process, the Global Brands Award thrives in transparency, engaging an independent jury and external research agency to oversee nominations from different countries and regions from companies throughout the year across a wide range of categories.

For the second time, Paelon Memorial Hospital was awarded with the Safe Care 5-star certification in 2020, a first of its kind in Africa for quality of care and quality improvement.

Thus, this nomination by Global Brands Magazine Awards comes as no surprise, as Paelon Memorial Hospital continues in the same display of excellence and high-level of commitment towards its patients.