Oyo woos Canada on cultural tourism development

The Oyo State Government is seeking partnership with the Canadian government in promoting and exploring tourism potentials in the state.

The state has over one hundred and sixty eight tourism sites, including Ado Awaye Suspended Lake; Old Oyo National Park; Rock formation, Agbele; Igbeti; Captain Bowers Tower; Agodi Garden; Akoru and Ofere Hills, Eruwa.

Some cultural centres are the Igbo Ologun, named after the ancient warrior of Saki land, the Basaori stream that history said used to lend those in need clothes and jewelries, the aluminum pot casting industry, the shea butter industry and the local blacksmith industry.

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to his office by the Counsellor (Management) and Consul Deputy High Commission of Canada, Aissatou Seck on Wednesday.

Olatunbosun informed the visiting envoy that the proposed collaboration with the Government of Canada in the areas of tourism and cultural promotion would further strengthen the relationship with the country.

Olatunbosun also informed the Canadian envoy of the large Human Capital resources and the huge tourism potentials available in Oyo State, and the government’s desire to partner with willing investors.

Read also: NLC, TUC, NUJ launch Oyo Labour Unity Cup

He said the Governor Seyi Makinde led government in the pacesetter State was ensuring the entrenchment of high level security through the introduction of security outfits such as the South West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun corps and others.

He highlighted tourism potentials in the state, saying these have attracted expatriates from other countries, which he described as evidence of a working government.

“Canadians in Oyo State are very safe, I assure you. It is my belief that with a solid working relationship with your country, or investors from your country, our state will experience further growth. Oyo State is a haven of peace, where businesses thrive,” he said.

He therefore expressed willingness of the state government to partner with prospective genuine investors, with verifiable capacity and introduce government’s policies that would promote rapid investment.

He said, “Governor Seyi Makinde remains passionate about tourism and investments from companies and government agencies in your country. We therefore look forward to opportunities for the Oyo State government’s tourism sector– and we look forward to reciprocating your visit very soon.”

Speaking, Aissatou Seck explained that the visit was to familiarize herself with the State and to deliver the goodwill message of the Canadian Government to its citizens resident in Oyo State.

She said the visit has provided an opportunity to learn about the various tourism opportunities available in the State, adding that the Canadian government will make a conscious decision to explore partnership opportunities with the state government.

She expressed delight that the Oyo State has a lot of tourist sites, suggesting that a detailed calendar of festivals in the State be forwarded to her office, which will offer more information to various Canadian business entities.

She promised future co-operation with the Oyo State Government, noting that there are obvious advantages that could attract the Canadian government to Oyo State.

While thanking Olatunbosun and the management of the State for the warm welcome, she said the office of the Consular-General would be willing to visit more tourist sites in the state.