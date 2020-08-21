Oyo traffic court penalizes 41 Offenders

About 41 traffic offenders were on Thursday tried by a special mobile court in Ibadan where forty of them bagged between two weeks and six months in jail with options of fine.

The mobile court began hearing on Thursday morning under the headship of Magistrate O.K Omotosho who listened to many traffic offences committed and brought to his court by the prosecutor of the agency, U.T Alimi, a Barrister

While giving judgment on the alleged offences, Magistrate Omotosho sentenced 40 traffic offenders to between two weeks to six months in jail with the option of fine while only one offender was discharged and acquitted on humanitarian grounds.

However, Sunday Okoronkwo, an okada rider, with plate number: NRK 922 QH, was freed by the court on his plea that he was just sacked by his previous employer due to COVID-19 pandemic as a result of its adverse effect on the company’s revenue.

Reacting to the judgment, the Executive Chairman of the Authority, Akin Fagbemi expressed confidence in the court process stating that it was fair to all parties in its adjudication because it was handled by seasoned Magistrates with an immense understanding of the law governing road traffic management in Oyo State.

“Let me state for the umpteenth time that the Governor Seyi Makinde administration is irrevocably committed to the fair hearing of all traffic offenders before they’re fined in accordance with provisions of the extant traffic laws of the State, it shall be a continuous process that would be fairly and transparently carried out,” he concluded.