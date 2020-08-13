Oyo Environmental Task Force to arrest roadside traders

To rid the roadside of trading and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic, the Oyo state government has issued a stern warning to street traders to move their wares of the street and traffic pathway of all major markets in the State.

Chairman of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force, ACP Francis Ojomo who issued the warning was issued said the State would no longer tolerate such act any more after several weeks of intense sensitization and community mobilization, adding that the enabling environmental laws would be visited on offenders.

“The State government, through this Task Force, has engaged the people throughout the State on sensitization against the hazards inherent in disobeying environmental laws, especially on street trading.

“So many lives have been lost to careless driving along these major markets, where the government has provided stalls and shops for traders, it is expected that they will make use of it instead of roadside, we shall henceforth start applying the law against offenders, they should be noted that,” Ojomo hinted.

Addressing the press after the Thursday weekly environmental sanitation exercise within the Ibadan metropolis, the Police boss told traders in the metal scrap part of Aleshinloye market to move their wares from the road to ease vehicular movement within the market.

ACP Ojomo also appealed to road transport workers to only pick up and dispatch passengers at only designated bus stops and should avoid indiscriminate parking at unauthorized points.

He said the measures were put in place to achieve civil orderliness and safeguard the lives of citizens while giving room for the economic development of the people.