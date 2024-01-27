Oyo Park Management Chair, Akeem Akintola abducted by gunmen

Akeem Akintola, the Chairman of Oyo State Tipper, Lorry And Quarry Park Management System, better known as Kuso, has been abducted by gunmen.

He was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday, around Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan

According to a source, the attackers stormed the residence of Akintola and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Multiple sources have confirmed the incident, including a family member and associates who preferred to be anonymous.

“The gunmen arrived earlier this morning and attacked him without any resistance before whisking him away,” a report said.