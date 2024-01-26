Lagos PDP Chairman, Aivoji kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Philip Aivoji, Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has been reportedly kidnapped.

According to a report, Aivoji was kidnapped on Thursday, at Ogere area along Lagos-Ibadan

Expressway.

The party chairman was said to be coming from the PDP South-West Zonal meeting held in Ibadan on Thursday.

The kidnappers are allegedly demanding N200 million ransom.

Another member of the Lagos State PDP Exco who was said to have escaped is said to be receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hakeem Amode, the State PDP Publicity Secretary, confirmed his abduction on Friday.

In a statement, Amode called upon security agencies and government authorities at all levels to intervene promptly and secure the release of its chairman.

Amode stated, “It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace. Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.

“We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives.”