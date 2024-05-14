CUSTECH abduction: Six more students rescued – Kogi government

The Kogi State government has announced the rescue of six more kidnapped students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) bringing the number of rescued students to twenty (20).

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the commissioner for information and communications, confirmed this in a press statement released on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the kidnappers succumbed to fierce gunbattle from security agents and abandoned the kidnapped students in the bush.

“The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries,” the statement reads.

The state government had earlier announced the rescue of nine students while five others were found the following morning. Four more abductees are yet to be found, according to the government.

Usman Ododo, the state governor, has commended the joint forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence,” the statement said.