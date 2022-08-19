Oyo incorporates non-formal learners into formal schools under BESDA

The Oyo State Government has said that some non-formal learners, under the Intensive Literacy Programme of Better Education Service Delivery for All programme (BESDA) have been mainstreamed into formal schools.

This is coming as an NUT leader appealed to the Oyo State Government to consider incorporating the BESDA teachers into the mainstream teaching service.

Speaking during a verification tour of the 21 Local Government Areas implementing BESDA in Oyo State, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran who applauded the development said, “It is the kind of testimonial for both the teachers and Government, as the learners have been assessed before enrolled into the formal schools.

“This is a big plus for us in Oyo State. It shows that BESDA is working for us. Though we do not have the actual figure yet, some non-formal learning centres we visited in certain local governments affirmed that some of their learners have been mainstreamed.”

While saying it was the aim of the Oyo State Government that the majority of the learners undergoing non-formal education, gain admission into primary schools, the SUBEB boss thanked the teachers, who work to teach the students basic education.

He added that their roles have bridged the gap between the non-formal learners and children in the formal learning centres.

Adeniran added that Governor Seyi Makinde administration was leaving no stone unturned in reducing the out-of-school menace to the barest minimum in Oyo State.

In her comments, the BESDA Consultant for Oyo State, Modupe Adelabu, a professor who also monitored the verification exercise in some Local Government Areas, commended the impressive turn-out of BESDA in Oyo State.

She applauded the Oyo State Government, through the BESDA Technical Committee, noting that the success of the programme is also her main aim.

Speaking in Irepo Local Government, Kishi, the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Irepo, Hassan Ajibola applauded the doggedness of the BESDA team, led by Adeniran.

Ajibola who urged the state government to consider incorporating the BESDA teachers into the mainstream teaching service noted that the success of the BESDA program was made easy through their honesty and commitment to the course.

The Chairman who led a team of BESDA Technical Committee members on the verification exercise visited St. Paul’s Anglican School, Odo-ona, South-West LGA; Community Primary School II, Airport, Ona-Ara LGA; Community Primary School II, Ojimi-Ayinde, Ido LGA; C&S School II, Ayete, Ibarapa North LGA; Baptist Basic School III, Igangan, Ibarapa North LGA; Islamic Mission Primary School, Bode, Ibadan South-East LGA.

Other BESDA implementing schools visited were St. David’s Basic School, Akingbehin, Olorunda-Aba, Lagelu LGA; St. Stephen Basic School, Araromi, Ajobo, Akinyele LGA; LA Pry School, Oke-Esa, Iseyin; Nawair-Ud-Deen Basic School, Otu, Itesiwaju LGA; Macedonia Community Primary School, Idi-ero Saki; LA Pry School, Igboho; LA School II, Sabo, Oyo, Atiba LGA.

Also visited were Nomadic Pry School, Gaa-Okenla, Kishi, Irepo LGA; CPS Ayepe, Oriire LGA; Baptist Basic School, Osupa, Ogbomoso North LGA; Methodist Pry School, Oke-Ado, Surulere; Baptist Basic School, Ile-Abu, Ogo-Oluwa LGA.