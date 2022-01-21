Covid-19: Oyo distributes first aid kits to 250 BESDA learning centres

The Oyo State government has distributed COVID-19 first aid kits to some Non-Formal Learning Centres, under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme, saying this is part of its efforts at ensuring rapid response to emergency situations at its learning centres.

Distributing the customised kits to the beneficiaries in Ibadan, today, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, explained that the Board will not rest on its oars towards ensuring that centres are given required support within BESDA provisions.

He added that the gesture was to guarantee necessary first aid treatment when required and prevent avoidable death, while the BESDA programme goes on in the state.

The OYOSUBEB helmsman said the Board is concerned about promotion of safety and hygienic practice in non-formal learning centres, adding that this will make learners secure and enhance their capacity on compliance to covid-19 protocols.

Adeniran stressed that the first aid kits would ease the treatment of injuries and sudden illness before the arrival of professional medical care, admonishing the centres to utilise the kits while they comply with covid-19 protocols.

“In view of the nature of the non-formal learning settings, we deem it very significant to equip these centres with first aid kits and covid-19 safety materials because of the children”, he said.

According to him, the kits, which would be supplied in phases to the learning centres, could be used to take care of small wounds, sprain, minor burns and fractures.

Reiterating the commitment of the Seyi Makinde-led administration to the general well-being of learners in the State, the executive chairman said two hundred and fifty centres will benefit in the first phase, saying the other centres will be reached out to in the second phase.

He stressed that the Oyo State Government is fully committed to the struggle of returning all out-of-school children back to school, saying they must access free basic and qualitative education.

Also speaking at the event, the BESDA Consultant, Dupe Adelabu, a Professor described the provision of the kits as a display of the state Government’s passion for the provision of optimum health care delivery in the state.

She urged beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the kits provided, stressing that the kits were safe and easy to use as they contained only non- prescribed drugs that could be purchased over the counter.

Monsuru Abdulsalam, co-ordinator, Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the state government for its efforts at making life more meaningful for the people.