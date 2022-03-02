Oyo Government shuts down illegal tertiary institution in Oke-Ogun

The Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate closure of Oke-Ogun College of Management Sciences and Technology, Iseyin.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, said the institution was shut down for non-compliance with registration procedures.

Some indigenes of the town, under the auspices of ‘Ebedi Frontliner’, had petitioned the state government; the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the National Board for Technical Education, asserting that the institution was neither registered nor accredited for students’ enrolment among other allegations.

Abdu-Raheem, while sealing off the college, urged proprietors of schools to always do the needful, in their quests to establish schools.

He said this will avoid unnecessary embarrassment for both the state and the proprietors.

In January, Abdu-Raheem had invited and directed the proprietor of the college, Adewale Owoseni to remove all billboards with the inscriptions of the school, until the college satisfies all requirements.

The commissioner therefore affirmed the state government’s commitment to ensure due process is followed in all affairs of the state.