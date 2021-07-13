Oyo: 209,123 pupils benefit from home-grown feeding initiative

At least 209,123 pupils from 2,448 public primary schools in Oyo State have benefited from the home-grown feeding programme under the National Social Investment programme (N-SIP) in Oyo State.

Permanent secretary, ministry of women affairs and social inclusion, Oyo State, Christiana Abioye, who disclosed this in Ibadan at an event organised for 66 trained personnel, said “this has ensured more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations.”

The 66 trained independent monitors, selected from the 33 local government areas of the state, for timely reports of the scheme, were also given engagement letters and tablets.

Read also: Lagos Rotary Club to expand club’s micro-credit scheme

Abioye said the programme has helped the vulnerable population to have improved and sustainable living conditions, with increased economic growth of the state.

Describing the scheme as a step in the right direction, Abioye observed that the social investment programme of the Federal Government was in line with the poverty alleviation programme of Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo State government.

“This administration believes in quality education, good health, adequate security and a thriving economy which are in tandem with the aims and objectives of Federal Government, NSIP”.

She, however, appealed to the Federal Government to expand the programme in view of the increasing population in the state.

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Farouq, who said 66 youths had earlier been trained on the assignment, explained that a re-training on the application of the social investment management information system, (SIMIS), became imperative for effective service delivery.

The minister represented by the assistant director, planning, research and statistics, in the ministry, Jumai Abdu-Ali, said “the application allows the ministry to have visibility up to the local government level which will guide us at the federal level to ensure that the programme works in line with its objectives which will essentially help us to deliver on our mandate.”