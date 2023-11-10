Oyedepo, Arije, Percy Paul, others to unveil ‘Ark of Light for all Nations’ headquarters

To further propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ across the the world, Ark of Light for all Nations is set to commission its multi billion naira project envisioned by Isaiah Macwealth.

The edifice, which will be commissioned in Lagos on the 11th, November 2023 will serve as the international headquarters of Gospel Pillars International Churches and a base for missions and help projects around the world.

Speaking at a media briefing heralding the commisioning, Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars International Churches, Isaiah Macwealth, who was represented by the Liaison Officer, Gospel Pillars International Churches, Abrich Agbi, said the Ark of Light for all Nations facility sat on an 8,900 square meters landscape equipped to serve over 10,000 worshippers.

Agbi further explained that the facility was expected to house, children auditorium, bible school, prayer conference rooms, bookshop, multi storage food bank, primary school, broadcast studio and other state–of- art facility for worshippers and visitors.

According to him, the ceremony is expected to have the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo as the chief guest while the presiding Bishop of March of Faith International Fellowship, USA Wesley Arije, will be presiding father of the day.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include; the General Overseer of Conquerors Chapel International Ghana, Isaac Anto; renowned worship leader, Ron Kenoly from the USA; Panam Percy Paul; Evan Tope Alabi; and Chioma Jesus.

Describing Macwealth as a lover of Jesus, songwriter, author of over a hundred books, Agbi said: “Macwealth heart carries the mandate of Christ, which is a display of the blend of the supernatural and philanthropy as seen written of Jesus in Acts 10:38. His philanthropic activities cut across race, tribe and religion to deliver topnotch humanitarian services in different continents, especially in Nigeria where the newly established Empowerment Network (TEN) is fighting to eradicate poverty,”