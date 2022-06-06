Owo church killing: Go after perpetrators now, CAN tells Ondo govt, security agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State chapter, has called on Ondo State Government and security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency go after the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.

The Ondo state CAN chairman, Rev Fr. Anselm Ologunwa who expressed shock over the dastardly act, in a statement made available to journalists by the Director of Information and Communication, Daisi Ajayi, however, described the incident as ungodly.

He said, the incident is one of the numerous cases happening under the security challenges facing the country which he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address this squarely.

According to him, no where is safe in Nigeria with the recent kidnapping of Prelate of the Methodist Church and two others on the road, the train and on the air and now is inside the Church of God.

Ologunwa who said today being the feast of the Pentecost Sunday in the history of the Catholic church, assures the people that the Holy Spirit of God will definitely fight for those that were killed in the incident.

The CAN chairman condole with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident, the Catholic community and the entire state and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He affirmed that the Christian Association of Nigeria, in Ondo State would continue to promote religious harmony and equal opportunities for all in the State without discrimination.

He also admonished the people of the state to complement governor Akeredolu’s effort on their security and always be security conscious at all times.