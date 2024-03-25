Over The Bridge, Breath Of Life, Mami Wata dominates AMVCA10 nominations.

MultiChoice Africa, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Sunday, March 24, 2024, unveiled nominees for the 10th edition which is set to be held on Friday, May 10 to Saturday, May 11, 2024.

‘Over The Bridge’ by Tolu Ajayi, Nollywood filmmaker raked 12 nominations, the most at this year’s event ahead ‘Breath of Life’ and CJ Obasi’s ‘Mami Wata’ which got 11 nominations each.

‘Jagun Jagun’ (10) by Femi Adebayo, ‘Blood Vessel’ (8), Editi Effiong’s ‘The Black Book’ (5), and Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ (5) where among films with multiple nominations for this year’s award ceremony

Femi Odugbemi, the head judge of the awards, in his opening remarks for the nominee announcement, disclosed that “in the performance category, the best actor, the best actress, and their supporting categories will be decided by our world-class panel of judges.”

In the non-voting category, the jury will vote among Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Breath of Life, Over The Bridge, Blood Vessel, A Tribe Called Judah, The Black Book, and MAMI WATA for Best Overall Movie.

Here is the full list of AMVCA10 nominees.

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past

Somewhere in Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Digital Content Creator

Adebola ‘Lizzy Jay’ Adeyela – (National Treasure)

Isaac ‘Layi Wasabi’ Olayiwola – x2 (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement)

Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde – (Hello Neighbour)

Maryam Apaokagi-Greene – (The Boyfriend)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifak

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Ademola Adedoyin (Breath Of Life)

Ibrahim Yekini ( Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Greg Ojefua (This Is Lagos)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Ajoke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Balogun (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

MAMI WATA

Blood Vessel

Over The Bridge

Breath of Life

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

Ijogbon (Chaos)

Omen

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

Holmes Awa (Breath Of Life)

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere)

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book)

Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Writing In A Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Scripted Series

Volume

Wura (Season 2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Unscripted Series

Lol Naija (SEASON 1)

Nightlife In Lasgidi

The Real Housewives Of Lagos (SEASON 2)

GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)

MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Bb Sasore (Breath Of Life)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefula)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

MAMI WATA

Following the theme of the 10th AMVCA, Busola Tejumola, during her speech, disclosed that the award show will be a ‘celebration of a decade of excellence’ and that the platform is still committed to creating opportunities for unique African stories and storytellers.

