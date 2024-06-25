Over 295 persons with disabilities enrolled in Delta health scheme

Over 295 persons living with disabilties have been registered into the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme through the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative, courtesy of Isaac Akpoveta, the director-general and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of the Commission.

The registration exercise is in furtherance of Governor Sherrif Oborevwori’s Opportunities for all components of the MORE Agenda of his Administration.

Following their successful registration, the beneficiaries who were drawn from the 25 local governments areas of the State can now receive healthcare for the next one year for free.

Read also: Customs pledges to ease flow of critical health products

The registration, which took place at the Commission’s Headquarters in Asaba, saw the Commission’s ICT team capturing the biodata of people living with disabilities, under a relaxed atmosphere, after which they were presented with their Health Insurance cards on the spot, a guarantee to access care in any health facilities of their choice.

The gesture is in fulfillment of the promise of Isaac Akpoveta, to the executives of the Joint National Association of People Living with Disabilities, during their courtesy visit to the Commission, where he committed to sponsoring the registration of 250 of their members into the schem, a gesture supported by some directors in the Commission, who then pledged to sponsor more people with disabilities, increasing the number of beneficiaries to 295.

Ernest Igbuzor, Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (JONAPWD), recalled how Governor Oborevwori, had made a promise during his election campaign that he would include people living with disabilities in his Government.

He noted that since the governor assumed office, they had benefitted from initiatives executed by different Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.