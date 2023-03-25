Our mandate is still alive – Anambra Deputy Majority Leader tells supporters

Emeka Aforka, deputy majority leader of Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Orumba North Constituency, has said that his re-election mandate was still alive in spite of the loss in the last state assembly election on March 18.

Emeka, in a “thank you letter” to his constituents after the election, said he beared no grudges against anyone that ganged up against his ambition.

“This ‘thank you letter’ is the first thing I want to do, by the end of next week we now know the situation of things. We are getting facts that are very useful to reclaim our mandate.

“The moment we get the substantial facts, the next line of action will be clearer to reclaim our mandate.

“We have 21 days from the date of announcement of results that is why we are gathering all the facts necessary for us to know whether to go to court or…, but definitely with the things already available to us so far, their anus is open, our opponents opened their anus so much during the voting exercise.

“The gang up was too desperate and deliberate one. They were too desperate. We are still hopeful.

“I write to, firstly, thank everyone who helped me with my campaign, especially my constituents, who voted for me and placed their confidence in me to remain their representative at the State Assembly; and secondly, to reassure them that we are still hopeful.

“As I announced my candidacy for the second time for this seat, followed by the launching of my manifesto for continuity and consolidation; a well-thought-out plan was devised that would take us to victory on Election Day, regardless of our opponents.

“That plan included meeting the voters face-to-face, getting my message out on a personal level, and letting the voters see the need for continuity and consolidation of my achievements.

“I accomplished that by starting my door-to-door ground campaign; which saw me knock on over 12,000 doors; crisscross the entire length and breadth of our Constituency; indulge in church visitations; town hall meetings and consultations.

“In all of these, the election did not turn out the way we had hoped, but I want to take this moment to thank you all for your immense support and encouragement, over the course of the campaigns and electioneering.

“We are still hopeful, because my message of continuity and consolidation, based on my stewardship, subsists; while not forgetting the ultimate need to support the APGA government in the state for more infrastructural and human capital dividends for our people, was well-received in many places.

“I feel confident that the majority of voters agreed with me on the foregoing strong points, hence their decision to, massively, vote for me for a second term in office.

“Regrettably, the exercise was characterized by electoral irregularities and multiple infractions, specifically, in forms of voter intimidation, vote buying, vote suppression, multiple voting, bypass of BVAS, among others. This is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to suffice,” Aforka affirmed.

He said that he had taken sumptuous time, along with his dedicated team, to critically analyze all collated units’ results, reports and evidences “by our party agents across the electoral wards that constitute our Constituency, and have, meticulously, listened to verifiable oral presentations and concerns put-up by other stakeholders of our party.

“I will keep you posted of my next line of action, after due consultations have been made.”

“Before I proceed further, I owe it as a duty to thank and appreciate the Almighty God for His grace, love and blessings upon my life. To Him alone be all the glory.”

The lawmaker profoundly appreciated the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for supporting his candidacy.

“I, immensely, thank Your Excellency, for the courage, boldness and direction which you availed me throughout the campaign and election.

“To the APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye and other members of the National and State Executives, as well as our party Executives at the Local Government and Ward levels, Religious and Traditional leaders, Town Union and Community leaders, for their endorsements, prayers, blessings and supports, you have my heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation.

“In the same manner, I am so grateful to the creative, talented, dedicated men and women who are members of Team Nwachinemeze, my Campaign Council at the various Wards and Communities in Orumba North and my immediate family members.

“You poured your hearts into this campaign. For some of you who are veterans, it was a campaign among campaigns. Likewise, for some of you, it was your first campaign. I want each of you to know that you were the best campaign partner anyone could have ever desired. Thank you immensely.

“Therefore, I admonish us to remain rock-solid in our collective resolve against injustices and wrongdoings, in whatever guise, in view of constantly energising our common efforts and vision for a continuous, progressive and prosperous Orumba North, and Anambra State in general,” Aforka said.