Our exhibitions, shows are showcasing Deltans to global market – Bello

Delta State Government has continued to put up programmes and activities that expose the entrepreneurs in the non-oil sector to international standard practices that would help their products compete favourably at the global market.

One of such programmes was the Fashion Show organized by the office of the executive assistant to the governor on export initiatives led by Shimite Bello in collaboration with Next Fashion Trends Limited, to showcase made-in-Delta products.

The show which was held at Eleganza Plaza, Asaba, last weekend was a follow-up to the previous exhibitions done on Arts and Crafts, Fashion and Textile, Food and Beverages. It provided opportunities for models in the fashion and textile industry to participate in what could best be described as a real life show.

The event featured a fashion show showcasing Delta fashion and textile products especially leather goods. Among participants were Luvaghi bags, Onome signature and Angel shoes. Also on display were artworks, textile materials, bags, shoes, hats, as well as food and beverages all made in Delta State.

In an BusinessDay with interview, Shimite Bello, the executive assistant to the governor and coordinator, Delta-UNIDO Centre and Export Initiatives (DUCEI), said the essence of the show was to expose Deltans to what it takes to do an exhibition, to do a runway to exhibit their shoes and bags, clothes and the rest of the products.

She said it was to prepare them so that if they go to any country and are asked to come and exhibit, they would do so successfully. “We provided them with all the hangers etc. We provided the same standard they could get in any country, to prepare them for the international market”, she added.

“Bello further explained, “We’ve just finished all we need to do in Delta State for me to say I’m done with every preparation. We started with the training; then upgrading them, showing them how to present their products. Now, we are showing them how to exhibit in different styles. That’s what this event is all about.

“We are now ready to go out to the market,” was what I told them. So, the exhibition was also aimed at showing to the world that Delta State is ready for the global market with international standard quality products that can compete with similar products anywhere in the world.

Bello had in her address, disclosed that the center has trained 400 entrepreneurs with five of them being profiled for export.

She said export is private sector driven and the focus is on the regional and global market to ensure Delta State exports non oil products with more emphasis on leather works.

She explained that the state export sector is focused on fashion and textile, food and beverages, arts and crafts, creative industry, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and tourism. She outlined the services rendered by her office to include; training, access to market, access to finance, proper documentation, quality assurance, branding, packaging and labeling.

Festus Ovie Agas, the chief of staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, had in his remarks, told guests at the event that the effort of the governor to develop the state and diversify the economy is yielding the desired results with the emergence of budding entrepreneurs who are presently producing world class products.

He said that Gov. Okowa through the SMART and Stronger Delta initiatives has been adding values to the life of the citizens.

According to him, the state government is changing the narratives of the state economy by turning the state from being consumption dependent to encouraging production.

He urged the entrepreneurs to be steadfast in their businesses in order to sustain the quality of their products to meet export demand.

This was as he commended Bello for her efforts in transforming the center (DUCEI) and positioning it on the path of realising it’s export potential, adding that he was proud of the entrepreneurs and other participants at the event.