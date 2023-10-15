Our conduct must reflect public mood, Abdulrazaq tells cabinet members

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday inaugurated four new Special Advisers to strengthen government’s efforts to deliver on its mandate to the people of the state.

The governor had earlier secured the nod of the parliament to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

Inaugurated on Friday were retired Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello who returned to his position as Special Adviser on Security Matters before the last dispensation wound up on May 29, and Bashir Adigun who is returning as Special Adviser on Media. Adigun was SA Political Communication in the last dispensation.

The two others are Attahiru Umar Mohammed (Special Adviser on Youth Engagement; and Atiku Bahinda Abdulsalam (Special Adviser on Strategy).

The Governor has also appointed Barrister Murtala Sambo Special Adviser on Legal Matters.

Inaugurating the new cabinet members at the council chamber, the governor said their return speaks to their loyalty and commitment to public good.

“My hearty congratulations to all the new appointees. It is not a coincidence that you are all returning to the cabinet. It is a testament of your commitment to a great Kwara and the well-being of its people,” he said.

The governor said he will not take the mandate of the people for granted, adding: “No government is perfect. We aren’t perfect either, and no man is. However, we are clear about the sanctity of our mandate and our responsibilities to the people.

“While government appointments cannot possibly go round at the same time, we will ensure to spread investments in education, water and sanitation, rural urban development, and projects and programmes that can stimulate sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and improve the general wellbeing of the people of this state.

“I need to mention that our party and government will be remembered by how much positive development we bring to the state and the impacts we have on the masses.

“I congratulate all the appointees once again. I call on you, and everyone else, to relate well with the people of the state, your constituents, and party loyalists with whom we worked to get here.

“Our country is going through another phase in national development. Everything we do must reflect these realities for the sake of posterity,” Abdulrazaq said.

Permanent Secretary (General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government) Babatunde Abdulrahman urged the new appointees to bring their rich experiences to bear in the new assignments and to be above board at all times.

“This is a well-deserved appointment which is not a mere coincidence as this is based on merit, your sterling qualities, track record of achievements, and your rich experience in your chosen career,” he said.

Special Adviser on Media, Bashir Adigun, who spoke on behalf of other appointees, reaffirmed their commitment and loyalty to the administration’s agenda to improve the lives of the people and restore the glory of yesteryears.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude, on behalf of the new appointees, for finding us worthy of these appointments. We are aware of the enormous tasks ahead of consolidating on the achievements of the last four and half years,” he said.

“Your Excellency, you have simplified governance to the amazement of our people. As we move on, we reaffirm our commitment and loyalty to your administration.”