Abdulrazaq sends 18 commissioner nominees to lawmakers

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has forwarded 18 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This was contained in a letter from the governor to Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the speaker of the assembly, which read during plenary on Monday. Among the nominees are four ex-commissioners

The speaker said that the governor complied with section 14 (4) and section 192 (125) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Abdulrazaq noted that the appointment of loyal and committed individuals with right experience and acumen to serve will facilitate smooth and hitch-free governance.

The ex-commissioners who made the list are Saadat Modibbo-Kawu- (Ilorin South), Senior Suleiman (Ilorin West), Olaitan Buraimo (Oyun) and Aliyu Sabi (Baruten).

Others include Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez, (Asa), Shehu Ndanusa (Edu), Afolasade Kemi (Ekiti) and Segun Ogunsola (Ifelodun), Abdulqowiy Olododo (Ilorin East), Hauwa Nuru (Ilorin West), Damilola Yusuf (Isin), Oloruntosin Thomas (Isin), and Bola Olukoju (Irepodun).

Others are Abubakar Abdullahi (Kaiama), John Bello (Moro), Amina Al-Imam (Offa), Mary Ayinde (Oke-Ero), and Usman Yinusa (Patigi).

The speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the clerk before the close of work on Tuesday, August 15 for the commencement of screening on August 16.

Read also: Edo: FERMA fixes failed portions of Ovia River Bridge, others

The House equally approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 10 special advisers following a letter received and read at the plenary same.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have urged Governor Abdulrazaq to direct the state ministries of health, agriculture and rural development to liaise with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to urgently embark on a state-wide vaccination of livestock against Anthrax disease.

This was sequel to a motion titled “Need for urgent control of community spread of Anthrax pandemic in Kwara State” sponsored by Razaq Owolabi, (APC/ Share/Oke-Ode).

The lawmakers also stressed the need for both ministries to improve surveillance of activities of cattle rearers and butchers by ensuring that quarantine officers of federal, state and local government are alive to their responsibilities.