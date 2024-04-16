Otu advocates healthier communal ties in Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has called on traditional and opinion leaders of Yala Local Government Area in the State to foster healthier communal ties, peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness as his Administration proposes to explore the Area’s huge Agricultural potentials as well as reposition its once reputed nomenclature as the food basket of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor made the call when he received a Delegation from the Yala-speaking people of Yala Local Government Area led by their Paramount Ruler, Ogamode Clement Onah Ipuole, in Calabar, the State Capital.

Speaking of his Administration’s commitment to restore renowned Okuku market in Yala Local Government Area to a thriving local commodity hub of international standard, Governor Otu assured the delegation that “we will open up roads for ease of transportation of goods from the interior communities to the urban areas and markets.

He added, “We want the cooperation of our traditional authorities to nib the avoidable records of communal clashes and other disputes in the bud.”

The governor noted that the State is carrying out proper reforms to make sure that Agriculture is well positioned as the mainstay of Cross River State’s economy.

He maintained that security and other structures that would entrench sanity in the Area were being put in place, promising to carefully look at requests made by the Delegation with the view to uplifting the living standards of the Yala people.

He however expressed optimism that in the near future when the envisioned Okuku commodity market becomes a reality, the State Government would definitely make Areas like Okpoma and Okuku urban towns as the Agricultural potentials of the Area have all the trappings to make Yala an urban and commercial nerve centre in the Northern part of the State.

Ogamode Clement Onah Ipuole, the Paramount Ruler, said the Yala- speaking people in Yala Local Government Area were in the Governor’s Office to identify with him and show solidarity in his leadership.

Ogamode Ipuole, who was represented by Ogamode Odaji Ipuole, stated that “we have come here to assure him that we will continue work with him, stand by him at all times and support him all through his tenure as the governor of Cross River state.”

The royal father drew the attention of the governor to teething challenges bothering the Area, some of which he mentioned, including, access roads linking the various communities, lack of portable drinking water, upgrade of the Okuku local food commodity market to international standards.

He also appealed for the creation of an irrigation dam in Yala to boost food production; exploration of the huge salt deposits in the area and establishment of a salt industry; expansion of the Okuku campus of the University of Cross River State to a full-fledged university, among others.