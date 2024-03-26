FG pledges to support Cross River CNG processing plant

The Federal Government pledges that it will establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) processing plant In Odukpani Local Area of Cross River State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the pledge in Calabar during Energy Cross River Expo 2024, tagged, “Redifing the Energy Architecture of Cross River State Using Sustainable Fuel”

This follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the establishment of the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) last year as part of his palliativeinterventions aimed at cushioning the difficulties faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The establishment of CNG plant is an initiative aimed at revolutionising transportation by deploying over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and providing 55,000 conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

It is also dedicated to reducing reliance on fossil fuel and actively contributing to cleaner and healthier environment in Nigeria through the use of CNG-powered vehicle

Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, said the Federal Government was impressed with the Cross River State Government, pledging the support of the Federal Government towards the actualization of the Cross River State Compressed Natural Gas Processing plant at Odukpani, Cross River State Government despite its lean resources.

The Federal Government maintained that the State, being a sub-national, is also greatly endowed with these natural deposits for energy production besides the enormous gas reserve deposit for fossil energy just as it is endowed with titanium, feldspar, tourmaline, manganese and lithium.

Earlier, Governor Bassey Otu, said the theme was premised on the national “Renewed Hope Agenda” President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Otu said energy is among the first line enablers of industrialisation, hence a catalyst for national economic growth and development, adding that for renewable, the abundant sunshine could be tapped to provide solar energy, the stretching coastline of the state has the potentials of producing wind energy by installing wind turbines.

He added that the abundant food and cash crop by-products could be harnessed to produce bio-fuel for clean energy transition.

He said: “Since the world is gradually transiting from the fossil to sustainable energy sources for reasons of environmental friendliness and sustainability, Cross River State is poised to be a major player in the renewable energy drive.

“However while we are pursuing the fossil-renewable switch as a gradual transition, we also need to expand the fossil-based energy resources to ensure availability and affordability; especially in our rural areas.

“With these energy potentials at our disposal, when I assumed office as the governor of the State, I made far-reaching decisions and took concrete steps at harnessing these resources.

“Coupled with the National Assembly’s amendment to the energy law; removing it from Exclusive to the Concurrent List, the State is open to potential investors for possible partnership in the provision of clean and affordable energy for the citizenry.

“As a State, we are poised to de-risk to the barest minimum, whatever challenges investors may counter. Among these are legal issues and repatriation of profits.

“To achieve the foregoing, this conference is therefore a veritable platform for us to reiterate our commitment towards the positioning of the state as an energy hub with envisaged centres for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Processing Plant, Electric Vehicle (EV) parts manufacturing plants etc. A berth of investment in any of these energy sources in the State, is therefore a guaranteed economically-viable venture with huge growth potentials.

“Besides, for being among the pioneer investors in these areas, there are other investment-friendly packages that are yet to be unveiled by the Government of Cross River.”