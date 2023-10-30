Otti urges NDDC to complete abandoned projects in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete all abandoned projects it started in the State.

Otti also urged the Commission to urgently intervene in controlling the erosion menace ravaging parts of the State.

The governor made the call on Friday when he received Sam Ogbuku, managing director/chief executive officer of the NDDC and some directors of the commission, who paid him an official visit.

Read also: Preempting Governor Otti’s Mayors

The governor thanked Ogbuku and his team for their visit and congratulated the NDDC’s chief executive officer for his appointment and subsequent confirmation.

He urged the opportunity to draw the attention of the NDDC boss to some of the commission’s uncompleted projects in the state and the problem of erosion ravaging some parts of the State.

He informed the NDDC executives of how erosion, in Ovom, a community in Aba, had cut a road into two, creating massive gully, which led to the collapse of buildings in the area.

He appealed to the NDDC to see to the completion of the projects otherwise all the work that had been done would amount to waste.

Governor Otti referred the visiting NDDC team to other projects in Aba, Arochukwu and Umuahia North, which had also been abandoned as a result of the contractors being owed.

Ogbuku told Otti that he and his team were in Abia for the commissioning of the Aqua Culture Training Centre in Umuahia and deemed it necessary to visit him.

Read also: Appeal Court gives verdict on sacking of Otti

According to Kaeie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor of Abia State, the directors that accompanied Sam Ogbuku to the visit were: Nosiri Godwin, director, commercial and industrial development; Nwankwo Chidi, director, public-private partnerships; Nelson Onwo, director, project monitoring and supervision; and Evong M. Evong, director, project management supervision.