Boost for skincare, wellness treatment as pro skin clinic debuts in Lagos

Nigeria’s skincare and wellness treatment industry is beginning to gain attraction with investors passionate about improving people’s well-being, are now coming into the market to make a difference.

One such is the coming of the Pro Skin Aesthetic Clinic, a destination for timeless beauty solutions, which was unveiled in Lagos, in a move to deliver comprehensive treatment to Nigerians.

Nestled in the heart of Lagos, the clinic pledged to commit to delivering unparalleled beauty experiences both inside and out to its prospective clients.

The evening of the unveiling commenced with an exclusive tour of Pro Skin’s luxurious facilities, revealing innovative treatment rooms equipped with the latest advancements in skincare technology.

Guests were captivated by the clinic’s serene ambience, designed to provide a tranquil retreat for rejuvenation and self-care.

Adding to the allure of the evening was a delectable spread curated by Kaly, tantalising guests’ taste buds with an array of gourmet delights. From savoury hors d’oeuvres to decadent desserts, the culinary experience complemented the sophistication of the event.

Celebrating the intersection of beauty and glamour, the event welcomed esteemed guests from the world of entertainment and skincare enthusiasts alike.

Notable celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Tolani Baj, Moet Abebe, Anita Brows, and Denrele Edun graced the occasion, lending their star power to the festivities.

Beauty and skincare enthusiasts gathered to witness the unveiling of Pro Skin’s transformative treatments, each designed to enhance natural radiance and promote long-lasting results.

The guests revelled in the opportunity to connect with industry experts and explore personalised beauty solutions tailored to their unique needs.

The new Clinic reaffirmed its commitment to delivering timeless beauty inside and out, setting a new standard for excellence in the skincare industry.

With a dedication to innovation, expertise, and unparalleled service, it invites individuals to embark on a journey to rediscover their true beauty potential.