Dufil Prima pledges learning opportunities to indigent, brilliant children

Determined to help indigent children in Nigeria pursue their academic goals, Dufil Prima Foods has concluded plans to open a window that would enable it to offer scholarship grants to children.

Known as the Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), it is a national initiative that identifies, celebrates, and rewards the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown uncommon courage and determination in precarious situations.

Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and events manager of Dufil Prima Foods, said the field search has already kicked off, while online submissions will continue until June 30th, 2024.

Ashiwaju said the Indomie Heroes Award is dedicated to acknowledging heroic feats achieved by children and effectively investing in the future of our nation.

He said the company has in the past 16 years positively impacted the lives of its core consumers, children.

According to him, Dufil Prima Foods through this unique Corporate Social Responsibility initiative recognises children who against all odds, exhibit extraordinary acts of bravery in the face of danger, and societal challenges which sometimes bring them injury.

“The award celebrates the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would bring fear. It is also meant to encourage excellence, reward merit and inspire selflessness and patriotism in our youngsters,” he said.

He said the 2024 edition of the award will feature three categories that include Physical Bravery, Intellectual Bravery, and Social Bravery.

Ashiwaju urged parents, guardians, teachers and the public to submit inspiring stories of young heroes who they feel have demonstrated exceptional bravery.

Three children will be awarded winners, with each deserving recipient receiving N1.5 million and other rewards.

The Physical Bravery award goes to kids who have shown bravery in a challenging situation, and, at great personal risk, saved lives or damage to property or others by their actions.

The Social Bravery Award goes to the child who has inspired a community and has worked against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy, and environmental concerns, among others. While the Intellectual Bravery award goes to the child who must have provided an innovative solution to a problem with their brilliant mind.

Over the last 16 years, the Indomie Heroes Awards has produced a total of 52 winners who were rewarded with scholarships worth several millions of Naira both from the brand and well-meaning Nigerians who developed interest after hearing their stories.

The scholarship grants have helped winners overcome certain financial constraints that may have adversely affected their educational pursuits and life goals.