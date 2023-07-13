Otti appoints 30 more aides

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has further made 30 new appointments of aides to assist in his administration’s determination to change the narrative of the state that has hitherto been in bondage.

According to a statement by Kazie Uko the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The following persons made the list: Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation; Iheanacho Obioma, Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Ijeoma Iheukwumere, Senior Special Assistant, Environment; Odinakachi Eric Eme, Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies; Nwaka Inem, Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry; Magdalene Ugoanusi, Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins), Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, and George Chidozie, Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties.

Others are Okorougo Aji, Special Assistant, Lands and Housing; Obioma Nwogbe, Senior Special Assistant, Transport; Chukwunenye Alajemba, Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security; Joshua Onyeike, General Manager, ASOPADEC; Dike Nwankwo, Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency; Uloaku Ukaegbu, Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS; Eric Egwuibe, Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning; Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance; Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA; Daniel Chinagozi, Special Assistant, Digital Economy, and Chinedu Ekeke, Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development).

The list also includes Oluebube Olunna Chukwu, Senior Special Assistant, Due Process; Kenneth C. Wiper, Special Assistant on Religious Activities; Ishmael Onuoha, Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies, Ezichi Kalu, General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA); Mathilda Anyamele, Special Assistant, Special Duties, and Chinwe Kanu Uba, Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

Others are; Chinwe Onyeukwu, Special Assistant, Women Affairs; Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba; Boniface Alozie Uche, Chairman, Abia Comets; John Sam Obuh, Chairman, Abia Warriors, and Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office