Kano Govt. to give scholarships to 1,100 post-graduate students

The Kano State Government has concluded plans to sponsor 1,100 post-graduate students to study in local and overseas universities.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Kofar-Mata, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government recently announced the opening of a portal where first class degree holders can apply for postgraduate scholarship to study in both local and foreign universities.

Kofar-Mata said a nine-member committee has been inaugurated by the state government to screen applicants.

“We received 1,200 applications out of which over 800 were screened, including classified and unclassified degree holders.

“One thousand and one hundred students would be sponsored for the first batch. The committee is still inviting and screening the applicants.

“The restoration of this policy by the administration of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf is not only targeting the Kano citizenry to get postgraduate certificates but also to expose the youthful exuberance of our teeming youths internationally to enable them to acquire new skills,” he said.

Kofar-Mata said the committee was working towards proper placement of successful applicants in specialised and internationally competitive areas of studies in order to address the state manpower deficiency.

“After their graduation many of the students will come back with business ideas and other opportunities that will support and promote private business that will enhance the socio-economic development of Kano State and the nation in general,“ he said.