Edo disburses grants to 362 beneficiaries of NG-CARES

Edo Government, through the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), has disbursed a second round of grants to 362 beneficiaries in the state.

The beneficiaries were those whose businesses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 in five local government areas across the three senatorial districts of the State.

In a statement, the Head, Delivery Platform for livelihood support under the programme, Ms Flora Bossey, said the beneficiaries were selected in accordance with the guidelines of the programme.

Bossey noted that the beneficiaries were verified and enrolled in the beneficiary database.

“The beneficiaries for the grant support were selected from Egor, Ovia North East, Esan North East, Owan West and Etsako West Local Government Areas, bringing the total number of beneficiaries supported by Edo state government to 524 since the commencement of the programme.”

“As part of the guidelines for the project implementation, the beneficiaries received training on livelihood support and soft skills, while the grants which ranged from N140,000 to N200,000 was paid directly into their bank accounts,” Bossey said.

According to her, the beneficiaries are small business operators with existing businesses, comprising youths, and vulnerable groups such as widows drawn from eligible trade areas.