Insecurity is a clog in wheel of development, says Enugu governor

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has described insecurity as a clog in the wheel of development and the greatest enemy to investors, human and general development of a state.

Mbah, who stated this during his interaction with journalists in Enugu on why everyone should stand against the sit-at-home order by IPOB group, said investors could go into states where other indices like infrastructure and power are limited but would never risk investing in a troubled zone or state.

He said that he told the people of Enugu that he would change Enugu from pubic sector to a private sector-driven economy and also grow the economy from from $4.4 billion to $30billion and that there was no way Enugu could become the premier destination for investment, when the people are ordered when to work and when not to work from faceless persons outside the country.

The governor called on journalists to adopt development journalism and turn out reports that would base on facts in the interest of the state.

He advised against promoting reports that are not verified, especially those that would instill fear into the populace now that the government is set to end the illegal sit-at -home order in the state.

The governor expressed his zeal, saying that he was in a hurry to move Enugu forward through infrastructure, economic and technological revolution by bringing investors and foreign partners into the state. He lamented that such sense of insecurity would be counter-productive.

He pleaded for wisdom in media reportage, insisting that the foreign partners could only rely on media reports to form opinion on the security situation in the state. He urged the media to fully educate the people on the evil and havoc the order is causing to them.