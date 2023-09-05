Osun: NUC approves 32 courses for University of Ilesa

By Olubunmi Oladejo

The National University Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the University of Ilesa to run 32 courses for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter by Chris Matyak, the acting executive secretary of the NUC, dated September 4, 2023.

The letter, signed by Abubakar Girei, the acting director, academic planning of NUC, for Matyaki, was addressed to the vice-chancellor of the University of Ilesa, titled, “Re: Resource assessment visit to proposed take-off academic activities.”

The letter reads: “The vice-chancellor is please invited to recall that a resource verification visit was carried out by panels of experts to the proposed take-off academic programmes in the University of Ilesa, Osun State, with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.

“I am directed to inform the vice-chancellor that the executive secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from 2023/2024 academic session: “B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc Physiology, B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Ed. Economics, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Ed. Political Science, B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality, B.Sc. Transport Planning and Logistics Studies, B.A. Linguistics, B.A. Ed. English, B. A. English Language, B.A. History and International Studies, B.A. Music, B.A. Ed. Music, BMLS Medical Laboratory Science, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.NSc. Nursing Science, B.Sc. Public Health, LL.B. Law, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Business Education, B.Ed. Educational Management, B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education, B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Science, B.Ed. Social Studies, B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science.

“I am to add that the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programmes.

“All programmes shall bear only the approved title and nomenclatures and any change will require the approval of the Commission. The University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.”

Reacting, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, expressed satisfaction over the approval, noting that his strategy of implementing due process and best practices for the take-off of the university has paid off and that “the university will emerge as one of best state universities in Nigeria.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said: “I earlier told my people of Ijeshaland that I have their best interest at heart. I have set up enduring structures. Specifically, our administration removes politics from the question of the University of Ilesa.

“I’m elated that the NUC came, saw and validated the preparedness of the university. I convey the appreciation of the Osun State government to the NUC management. The University of Ilesa is taking off in compliance with best practices and national standards.”

“Our government will continue to support the new university as we are doing for the Osun State University. We will ensure the university maintain a high academic standard. The public should expect the best from the University of Ilesa as they are getting from the Osun State University.”