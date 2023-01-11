Adeleke inaugurates committee for University of Ilesa

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Tuesday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to work out modalities for an effective take off of the University of Ilesa.

It will be recalled that the immediate past administration of Adegboyega Oyetola inaugurated the governing council of the university to ensure quick take-off of academic activities at the new university.

But Adeleke said the last administration avoided due diligence and comprehensive project report and opted for political action on a subject that demands thorough planning, covering financial and academic forecasts and provision before inauguration of the state-owned university governing council.

He said: “Our administration is committed to satisfying the needs and aspirations of the good people of Ilesa and environs.

“My first conviction is that Ilesa indeed deserves a university considering the achievements of Ijesha people at home and abroad.

“This administration is, however, committed to doing the right thing. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the interest of Ijeshaland is adequately protected and satisfied. My desire is to have in place a university of Ilesa that will be sustainable, a university that will be one of the best in the country.

Governor Adeleke listed the terms of reference of the committee as follows:

“Review and assess the sources of funds for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the eventual take off of the university;

“Generally review the implementation guidelines proposed by the implementation committee;

“Engage all relevant stakeholders, including the host community, trade unions, alumni association of the college, the student body, etc. with a view to harmonise their positions for the way forward;

“Identify the gaps within the UNILESA Establishment Law and make appropriate recommendations towards its amendment to ensure adequate coverage of relevant interests for the eventual take off of the university;

“Propose modalities for phased implementation of the university such that faculties and courses of study are matched with funding requirement of each phase of the implementation; and

“Evaluate and draw appropriate policy recommendations towards the execution of the existing obligations, assets and liabilities of the College of Education, Ilesa with a view to removing all impediments for the eventual take off of the university.”

He gave them six weeks to conclude the assignment.

The ad-hoc committee will be chaired by Ashaolu Taiwo, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.