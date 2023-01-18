Osinbajo presides over first executive council meeting in 2023

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council, the first since the 2023 budget was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting is significant as it is expected to signal preparations for the transition from the current administration to the incoming government, as the Buhari administration winds down.

Read also: Emefiele resumes duty ahead of MPC meeting

Aside from the all-important 2023 general elections, Nigeria is also planning a national Census before the end of the tenure of the administration.

Vice President Osinbajo is standing in for President Buhari who is expected back today from Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, where he was honoured with the “Award for Strengthening Peace in Africa”.

More later.