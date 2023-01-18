Emefiele resumes duty ahead of MPC meeting

Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad, the apex bank has announced.

Osita Nwanisobi, the director of corporate communications department of the CBN, in a statement on Monday, said Emefiele resumed ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Emefiele’s resumption has cleared the air and questions regarding his whereabouts after the Department of State Services (DSS), attempted to arrest him over charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes, but were stopped by The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The CBN governor, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023. He resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first MPC meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Nwanisobi said in the statement.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”