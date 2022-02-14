Osinbajo leads delegation to Liberia’s bicentennial anniversary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, departed Abuja on Monday morning for Monrovia, Liberia, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s Bicentennial Anniversary.

Osinbajo is expected to join other leaders from across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to take place at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The vice president who being accompanied on the trip by Zubairu Dada, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, and Adeyemi Dipeolu, and special adviser to the President on Economic Matters, will also attend other events later today in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Liberia was founded in 1822 when freed black people started relocating to West Africa from the United States.

On July 26, 1847, the country proclaimed its independence and became the Republic of Liberia.

A statement by Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, ( office of the Vice President ) , Laolu Akande said Osinbajo is expected back in the country, Tuesday, February 15.