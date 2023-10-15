Osimhen returns to Italy, doubtful for Napoli’s UCL clash with Union Berlin

Super Eagles sensational striker Victor Osimhen is expected to return to Italy on Monday to undergo medical checks following an injury he sustained during Nigeria’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

The 2022/23 Serie A top goalscorer limped off midway in Nigeria’s 2-2 friendly draw with Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, a situation that now requires a check-up to assess the severity of the issue.

Though the nature of his injury is yet unknown, Italian media Tuttomercatoweb, reports that Osimhen is likely to be on the sideline for about 10 days depending on the extent of this injury and may miss Napoli Serie A clash with Verona on October 21 and the Champions League cracker against Union Berlin on October 24.

“Tension and concern in Naples for the condition of Victor Osimhen, replaced on Friday in the friendly match between Nigeria and Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia and now at risk of being out due to injury,” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

“On Monday, Rudi Garcia’s striker will return to Italy to undergo instrumental tests, which will clarify the extent of the Nigerian striker’s injury.”

Partenopei are likely not to have their best player in the next two fixtures, starting with a Serie A trip to Hellas Verona on Saturday, before visiting Leonardo Bonucci and Union Berlin in the Champions League, with a home clash against Milan set for the following weekend.

“It is impossible to estimate how long Osimhen will have to stay out If the hamstring were affected it could simply be an overload, which would thus force Osimhen to rest for a few days, whereas in the event of a trauma the stop would be for around ten days and may not be on the pitch against Verona and Champions League match against Union Berlin.”

The 2022/ 23 Serie A Golden Boot winner has picked up from his brilliant performance last season and has scored six goals in eight league matches for the Partenopei.