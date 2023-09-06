Oshiomhole meets Italian representatives on training project for youths

…To shore up employment in Nigeria

Former Governor of Edo State and Senator, Representing Edo North at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole has praised the collaborative effort between the Italian government and the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration Immigration Development and Reintegration, (IYAMIDR), towards curbing growing unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole played host to the Italian delegations led by Dr. Antonio Lovecchio who is the minister of foreign affairs of Order of Malta Sovereign Order and the facilitator of Italian training projects between IYAMIDR and GOA Consulting Training Institute and Nino Bergesse Training Institution, Genova, Italy.

The training, which shall span between three to six months, will be on gas pipe welding, rail track installation and maintenance, Yacht maintenance, scaffolding, catering, and safety management for Nigeria youths to bridge the unemployment gap and create opportunities to promote patriotism amongst Nigeria youths.

While expressing excitement, Oshiomhole said: “This project if well coordinated will increase the GDP of Nigeria, boost our economy and take us from the conventional certificate-based economy to skilled economy which is the driving force of the developed countries today.”

On his part, Antonio appreciated the former APC National Chairman for his warm reception.

He also pledged to activate his Italian influence to promote investment in Nigeria especially in the Youths after their training in Italy to set them up in Nigeria.

According to the Italian Training Provider, “In Italy, we are not happy seeing young people from Nigeria coming through the Sahara desert, Mediterranean Sea to Italy. Many die why trying to cross to Europe; they don’t know what they are going to meet even when they come because of the system in Europe.

“You need skills to get a good job. This is why we want to address the problem from the root.”

He further said: “This project is a sponsorship programme from an international organisation that is based in the Netherlands and facilitated by Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI). It will be done through IYAMIDR Organisation and will be done in the City of Genova Italy.”

Solomon Okoduwa, executive director IYAMIDR, thanked Oshiomhole for his fatherly role towards the youth and his acceptance to be Chairman Board of Trustees to IYAMIDR Nigeria.

“What is happening now was the good seed Senator Oshiomhole sowed when he was the governor of Edo State. In his time as governor, he supported returned migrants in Edo State, provided training for them, gave hundreds of them jobs through the then Edo YES project, Neighbourhood Watch, a programme that brought hope and built many homes for youths in Edo State. This training will be done at no cost on the participants,” Okoduwa assured.

The progress made so far is a prelude to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently with Genoa and Genova Consultant Training Institute, to train Nigerian youths by the Executive Director of IYAMIDR.