Organ harvest: Police arrest 2 more doctors in Plateau

The police in Plateau State have arrested two other medical doctors in connection with the alleged harvest of vital human organs by one Noah Kekere, a suspected quack doctor.

Alabo Alfred, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau, disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos. Alabo said that the suspects, alongside Kekere, were in police custody and being investigated.

Kekere, a suspected quack doctor, was recently arrested after he was accused of harvesting a woman’s kidney during a surgery.

The Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had dissociated itself from Kekere, insisting that investigations had revealed that he was not a medical doctor.

Alabo, who did not disclose the identity of the two suspects, added that the commissioner of police in the state would soon constitute a high-powered committee of medical experts, to extensively investigate and examine the woman who claimed Kekere removed one of her vital organs during a surgery.

The police spokesperson said that the move would enable the command ascertain if the vital organ of the victim was tempered with.

“We have arrested two additional suspects who actually conducted the surgery on the said woman.

“We are in touch with the ministry of health in the state and the NMA, to give us some professionals that will assist us in our investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police will constitute a committee of seasoned medical experts to look into these allegations with a view to getting to the root of the matter,” Alabo said

He explained that investigation so far had revealed that Kekere was not a trained medical doctor as he had been parading himself.

Kekere was arrested by the police after a businessman, one Kamal, accused him of removing one of his wife’s kidney during surgery in 2018.

Kamal said that his wife, Kehinde, who had been suffering from chronic stomach pain for five years, was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom Community of Jos North local government area.

According to him, Kekere carried out a medical diagnosis on his wife and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery, and so the operation was carried out.