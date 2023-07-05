Ondo woos investors with state’s ‘untapped resources’

Both local and international business community have been called upon to work together towards unlocking the vast potential of Ondo State and harness it’s resources for the benefit and posterity of the people.

Razaq Obe, the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, made the call on Wednesday at a press conference to formally unveil the 2nd Ondo State Investment Summit christened Develop Ondo 2.0 scheduled to take place from the 24th to 26th of July, 2023 at the Dome International Culture and Event Centre, Akure, Ondo State.

According to him, “the Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit serves as a significant platform to showcase the immense potential and investment opportunities our beloved state offers. Today, we come together to foster economic growth, attract investments, and promote sustainable development in Ondo State.”

Obe, who also double as the Chairman, Develop Ondo Summit Planning Committee, therefore, revealed that the goal of the state government was to establish a seamless process for business registration, licensing, and approvals, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and encouraging investment inflows in the state.

He said; “Ondo State, with its rich cultural heritage, natural resources, and strategic location, holds a special place in Nigeria’s economic landscape. The state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive has been remarkable. Ondo State boasts of a skilled, reliable workforce, a robust and swiftly growing infrastructure network, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, making it an attractive destination to both local and foreign investors.

Read also: Atedo Peterside honoured by London School of Economics alumni

“This summit marks a turning point for Ondo State, as we present an array of investment opportunities across various sectors. From agriculture to manufacturing, tourism to technology, renewable energy to infrastructural development. Ondo State offers a diverse range of sectors where investors can harness the untapped potential and contribute to the growth of our economy.

“Furthermore, Ondo State is blessed with abundant natural resources, including vast arable land for agriculture, solid minerals, and a significant coastline for maritime activities and tourism. We encourage potential investors to explore these sectors which hold immense opportunities for sustainable development, employment generation, and wealth creation.

“To support these investment efforts, the Akeredolu’s government of Ondo State is committed to providing an enabling business environment. We have implemented policies and reforms including the REDEEMED Agenda that promote case of doing business, protect investors’ rights, and ensure transparency.

“In addition, the state government has invested significantly in critical infrastructure projects. We recognize the vital role that infrastructure plays in facilitating business activities and attracting investments. Ondo State has embarked on ambitious projects to improve road networks, power supply, water resources, and digital connectivity.

“These infrastructural developments will enhance the ease of doing business and create an enabling environment for investors.

“Moreover, we understand the importance of human capital development in sustaining economic growth. Ondo State has prioritized investments in education, skills training. and entrepreneurship programs to empower our youth and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the global economy. By nurturing a skilled workforce, we aim to provide a competitive advantage to investors and ensure long-term sustainability.

“We are indeed grateful to the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Brevity Anderson and others for partnering with us to host this summit.

“There is no doubt that with our target at fostering a business-friendly environment, investing in critical infrastructure, and nurturing human capital, we can indeed attract sustainable investments that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for every citizen of Ondo State.

“The theme of the remarkable summit is; ‘Developing Possibilities’ which will be declared opened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”