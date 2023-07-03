Atedo Peterside honoured by London School of Economics alumni

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and chairman of Anap Foundation & Anap Jets, has received 2023 Shaping the World Award alongside three others from London School of Economics alumni (LSEalumni).

Peterside, who is also co-chair of the Agenda 2050 Steering Committee was conferred the award for encouraging Nigerian youths to become politically active and setting up the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank.

The Foundation also helped release “Coronavirus Alert” in major Nigerian languages to alert the public to the issues facing the country with the pandemic.

The serial entrepreneur, investment banker, economist, and founder of GoNigeria, a non-profit, non-party movement dedicated to building a new voice for the young people in Nigeria was born in July 1955.

He had his secondary school education at the King’s College Lagos before he proceeded to the City University, London from 1973 to 1976, where he obtained a B.Sc. degree in Economics.

Peterside went on to obtain his second degree (M.Sc.in Economics) from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1977.

His executive education is wide and varied and includes the owner/president management programme at the Harvard Business School from 1991 to 1993.

He was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the University of Port Harcourt and was also elected an honorary fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers on April 1, 2019.

Peterside won the Lifetime Achievement Award in May 2022, for his contribution to banking at the African Banker Awards staged in Accra, Ghana by African Development Bank.

Between 2007 and 2010 and also between 2011 and 2015, he was a member of the National Economic Management Team.

He was the honorary adviser to the governor of Rivers State between 2007 and 2011.

The economist was on the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), and he successfully oversaw the privatisation of the Nigerian power sector amongst other transactions.

He was also the chairman of the NCP’s technical committee between 2011 and 2015.

In January 2012, he made a strong case on national television for the removal of the N1.3 trillion petrol subsidy when it was an unpopular position to take.

He was one of the three conveners of concerned professionals back in 1993 that attempted to make various professionals politically active in response to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections and the fight for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

In 2010, Peterside was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), one of Nigeria’s top honours.

Peterside, the Arusibidabo of Opobo Kingdom is married to Abiodun (nee Pearce). The couple is blessed with three children, Tokini, Atowari, and Tariye. Tokini Peterside is the founder of ART X Lagos.

The Nigerian statesman has as his hobbies boating, polo, reading, and traveling.