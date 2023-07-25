Ondo targets $2bn investments

The Ondo State government has disclosed that the ongoing 3-day “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit”, is aimed to attract investments worth over $2 billion and create 70,000 new jobs in the state.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of the state, who disclosed this on Monday at the opening of the Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit, in Akure, said that through the summit, 100 donor partners and 1,500 investors would be attracted for a vibrant and thriving economy that will uplift the people of the state and enrich their lives.

According to him, “the Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit” is a testament to our collective vision and unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the lives of the people of Ondo State. It is the culmination of extensive planning and preparation. Its objectives are clear: to showcase Ondo State’s investment potential, promote it as a premier investment destination, and foster a conducive business climate that attracts both local and international investors.

“This summit is the second of its kind, building upon the success of its precursor, “Develop Ondo 1.0.” It serves as a platform to connect stakeholders from diverse sectors, facilitating constructive dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the forging of strategic partnerships that will be the catalyst for accelerated development in our state. The “Develop Ondo 2.0” theme reflects our unwavering commitment to growth and progress, with the number “2.0” symbolising our drive for continuous improvement and innovation.

“Our state’s investment potential is boundless, spanning various sectors that offer enticing opportunities for growth and prosperity. Agriculture, with its abundant arable land and favourable climate, presents vast potential for agribusiness ventures, agro-processing, and value-addition Industries.

“Ondo State is rich in natural gas and mineral resources, including bitumen, limestone, granite, coal, kaolin, and glass sand, paving the way for investments in mining and solid minerals exploration. Our state is on the cusp of a remarkable industrial revolution, with the manufacturing sector offering immense possibilities for Investors seeking to establish processing and value-added industries.

“The realm of renewable energy points to us a greener and more sustainable future. Ondo State is blessed with abundant renewable energy sources, such as solar and biomass, making it an ideal location for investments in renewable energy generation and related infrastructure. In addition, the tourism sector holds enormous promise, with our State’s captivating landscapes, wildlife reserves, historical sites, and cultural heritage which already attract visitors from far and near.”

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, said the response from potential investors thus far has been highly encouraging, with growing interest in exploring the investment opportunities that Ondo State offers.

The acting governor, also disclosed that several investors have shown keen interest in agricultural projects, leading to the establishment of large-scale farms, agro-processing facilities, and fruitful partnerships with local farmers. Notably, the “Red Gold Project,” an agricultural initiative implemented by the Ondo State Government, has gained significant traction in order to reform and empower farmers in the state.

“We remain deeply committed to supporting our local entrepreneurs and small businesses, recognising them as the backbone of our State’s economy. The exhibition and dedicated programmes at the summit aim to empower and nurture these enterprises, fostering innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all our partners, sponsors and participants who have contributed to making this summit a resounding success. Your unwavering support evinces your belief in the immense potential of Ondo State,” Aiyedatiwa said.

On the human capacity development, the director-general, Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu said the body has collaborated with the state civil service to unearth ingenious and innovative ideas, capable of improving the socio-economic fortunes of the state.

According to him, this achievement among others, are a testament to PPIMU’s dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering a performance-driven administration in Ondo State. The unit’s work in Develop Ondo 2.0 is no exception.

Akeredolu, who spoke at the summit through the chief administrative officer, PPIMU, Olumuyiwa Akinkuolie, therefore, said the body would continue to create an enabling environment that nurtures innovation, attracts investments, and fosters the sustainable development of Ondo State.