Ondo polls: INEC conducts mock accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has conducted a mock accreditation exercise ahead of next week’s governorship election in Ondo State to test the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) deployed across select polling units.

This exercise took place in six local government areas, where INEC aimed to ensure that the BVAS technology, designed to enhance voter verification and reduce electoral fraud, is operating smoothly.

INEC’s National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was on-site to oversee the trial runs at various polling units, including Ward 4, Unit 41, and Ward 5, Unit 18 in Akure South, as well as Ward 10, Unit 12 in Idanre LGA. During his visit, Prof. Yakubu also inspected local INEC offices, reviewing the final arrangements for the upcoming election.

Read also: INEC accredits over 700 journalists for Ondo gov election

Reports from voters who participated in the mock exercise indicated high efficiency, with many confirming that they were successfully accredited within one minute. This swift process reflects INEC’s efforts to streamline voter verification using BVAS, aiming to make the election process faster and more secure.

In his remarks to journalists, Prof. Yakubu expressed confidence in INEC’s readiness for the governorship election and appealed to candidates and political parties to uphold peace throughout the electoral period. He emphasized the importance of a peaceful electoral environment, urging all stakeholders to support the integrity of the election process.

With the Ondo governorship election just days away, INEC’s mock accreditation exercise has set a reassuring tone for voters, as the commission works to ensure a transparent and efficient voting experience.

Share