INEC accredits over 700 journalists for Ondo gov election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced accrediting 112 media organisations ahead of Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold November 16.

Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC chairman, disclosed this Abuja, on Friday, adding that the accreditation of the media organisations include over 700 journalists, technicians, and support personnel to facilitate the poll.

Read also: Ondo gov election candidates to sign peace accord November 8

He said, “The Commission is glad to announce the accreditation of 112 national and international media organisations (newspaper, radio, television and online) deploying over 700 journalists, technicians and other personnel to facilitate their coverage of the election.

“The detailed breakdown of the media organisations and the number of personnel to be deployed will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information,”

He, however, called on the professionals to be factual in their reports as part of ensuring peaceful poll.

The INEC Chairman stated, “I appeal to the media to intensify your accurate reportage that will ensure peaceful elections, especially now that campaign by political parties and candidates is in full swing in the State.

“I also appeal to you to continue to serve as a counterforce against fake news, misinformation and disinformation.”

The commissioned disclosed earlier that 72 per cent of registered voters had collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

Yakubu revealed that by November 6, a mock accreditation exercise in selected polling units for to test result uploads on its result viewing portal would held.

He further noted that it would partner with security agencies to avoid any disruption of the poll.

He stated, “However, we are aware of flashpoints in some local government areas to which we have already drawn the attention of the security agencies.”

Share